55 N 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean. Walk downtown for all the great restaurants, live music and entertainment. You can ride bikes (2 bikes provided) up and down the beach or around town. If you'd like to get away Orlando, Orlando International Airport, Universal Studios and Disney World are only an hour away. Spend an evening watching the cruise ships pull out from Port Canaveral only minutes away. Catch a rocket launch from the privacy of your own balcony. The pool is heated if you prefer the pool to the beach. Includes 2 car garage. High Season $5000 Low Season $3000