Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

55 N 4th Street

55 N 4th St · (321) 431-4135
Location

55 N 4th St, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Seacrest Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean. Walk downtown for all the great restaurants, live music and entertainment. You can ride bikes (2 bikes provided) up and down the beach or around town. If you'd like to get away Orlando, Orlando International Airport, Universal Studios and Disney World are only an hour away. Spend an evening watching the cruise ships pull out from Port Canaveral only minutes away. Catch a rocket launch from the privacy of your own balcony. The pool is heated if you prefer the pool to the beach. Includes 2 car garage. High Season $5000 Low Season $3000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 N 4th Street have any available units?
55 N 4th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 N 4th Street have?
Some of 55 N 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 N 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 N 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 55 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 N 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 55 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 N 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 N 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 55 N 4th Street has a pool.
Does 55 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 N 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 N 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 N 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
