4822 Fairview Drive

This is a bright, airy, and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath fully furnished single family home located in sunny Cocoa Beach only a few blocks away from the beach. This is a beautiful home with updated countertops and appliances in the kitchen, a separate den area next to the kitchen, a private back yard area with a large pool, an outdoor shower, a walk in shower in the master suite, and an extra-large 2-car attached garage. Great location in north end of Cape Canaveral near Port, area shopping & amenities, minutes to KSC, Melbourne, and Orlando areas. Not available for seasonal winter rental 2021; no pets.