Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

4822 Fairview Drive

4822 Fairview Drive · (321) 458-6548
Location

4822 Fairview Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Venetian Way

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Amenities

This is a bright, airy, and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath fully furnished single family home located in sunny Cocoa Beach only a few blocks away from the beach. This is a beautiful home with updated countertops and appliances in the kitchen, a separate den area next to the kitchen, a private back yard area with a large pool, an outdoor shower, a walk in shower in the master suite, and an extra-large 2-car attached garage. Great location in north end of Cape Canaveral near Port, area shopping & amenities, minutes to KSC, Melbourne, and Orlando areas. Not available for seasonal winter rental 2021; no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Fairview Drive have any available units?
4822 Fairview Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4822 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 4822 Fairview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Fairview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 4822 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4822 Fairview Drive offers parking.
Does 4822 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Fairview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4822 Fairview Drive has a pool.
Does 4822 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4822 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4822 Fairview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
