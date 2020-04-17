4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub internet access

Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo. Fully stocked kitchen, with washer and dryer, flat screen TV in living room & master bedroom, Just steps to private beach access & Heated Pool! Garage parking included with Ample Guest Parking. Quiet Location, Walking Distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Ron Jons and Cocoa Beach Pier, Minutes to Port Canaveral and under 1 hour to Orlando Airport. Basic cable and Internet is included tenant responsible for electric. Owner will consider 1 small dog