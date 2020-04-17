All apartments in Cocoa Beach
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard

4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard · (321) 784-9602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-27 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo. Fully stocked kitchen, with washer and dryer, flat screen TV in living room & master bedroom, Just steps to private beach access & Heated Pool! Garage parking included with Ample Guest Parking. Quiet Location, Walking Distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Ron Jons and Cocoa Beach Pier, Minutes to Port Canaveral and under 1 hour to Orlando Airport. Basic cable and Internet is included tenant responsible for electric. Owner will consider 1 small dog

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have any available units?
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
