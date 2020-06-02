All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, FL
3190 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:19 PM

3190 N Atlantic Avenue

3190 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 537-2959
Cocoa Beach
Location

3190 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovely quiet, ocean side condo with direct private beach access. 2 bedroom 1 bath, second floor unit (elevator)with huge balcony. New kitchen, solid maple cabinets, quartz counter tops, huge walk in pantry, new bathroom tile, new air conditioner, terrazzo floor. Ceiling fans in each room. Walk in closet. Oversize swimming pool and clubhouse and outside shower. Covered assigned parking and additional spaces for guests. Walk the beach to the pier. Enjoy the Florida ocean side lifestyle. Grocery, CVS Pharmacy and more, close by. Watch the sunrise, surf, fish, On the bus line. Watch the cruise ships and space launches from your balcony. No Pets. No smoking. 24 hour notice requested to view. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
3190 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 3190 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3190 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3190 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3190 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3190 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3190 N Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
