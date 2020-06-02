3190 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool hot tub

Lovely quiet, ocean side condo with direct private beach access. 2 bedroom 1 bath, second floor unit (elevator)with huge balcony. New kitchen, solid maple cabinets, quartz counter tops, huge walk in pantry, new bathroom tile, new air conditioner, terrazzo floor. Ceiling fans in each room. Walk in closet. Oversize swimming pool and clubhouse and outside shower. Covered assigned parking and additional spaces for guests. Walk the beach to the pier. Enjoy the Florida ocean side lifestyle. Grocery, CVS Pharmacy and more, close by. Watch the sunrise, surf, fish, On the bus line. Watch the cruise ships and space launches from your balcony. No Pets. No smoking. 24 hour notice requested to view. Owner/Agent.