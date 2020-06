Amenities

Enjoy great views, direct ocean access and the feeling of being on vacation all year long. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with a super central location enables you to walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and more. Unit has been updated, with new kitchen (including washer/dryer), it's fully tiled and new furnishings. See it today....It's move-in perfect! This is an annual (1 year) rental. Can be rented for January thru March (3 mos) for $2,900 per month