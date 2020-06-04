All apartments in Cocoa Beach
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:55 PM

2020 N Atlantic Avenue

2020 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 107n · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit. Secure building, open living & dining room, fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances & dishwasher, all new bathroom, new furniture, and more. Twin Towers 107N is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach within walking distance to shopping, dining, and services. Covered parking, access to Twin Towers amenities including private beach access, a heated pool, shuffleboard, tennis court, and a vehicle wash. Conveniently situated near Downtown Cocoa Beach and minutes to surrounding areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
2020 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 2020 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
