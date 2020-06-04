2020 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit. Secure building, open living & dining room, fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances & dishwasher, all new bathroom, new furniture, and more. Twin Towers 107N is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach within walking distance to shopping, dining, and services. Covered parking, access to Twin Towers amenities including private beach access, a heated pool, shuffleboard, tennis court, and a vehicle wash. Conveniently situated near Downtown Cocoa Beach and minutes to surrounding areas.