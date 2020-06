Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit. Heated pool, exercise room, tennis and beach access all available. Close to port, restaurants and shopping. Schedule your showing today !