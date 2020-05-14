All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:28 PM

1720 Minutemen Causeway

1720 Minutemen Causeway · (321) 266-0530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Cocoa Isles Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS ARCHITECTURE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Directly overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways of the Cocoa Beach Country Club, this 2 story home features 2 full master bedroom suites, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs, each with large bathrooms and double closets! Upstairs suite features a private balcony overlooking the golf course! The living and dining areas feature 2 story ceiling heights and beautiful, custom wood floors. The light and bright kitchen has tons of storage, with a breakfast nook and breakfast bar pass through too! All just minutes to the beach, downtown, great restaurants & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have any available units?
1720 Minutemen Causeway has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have?
Some of 1720 Minutemen Causeway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Minutemen Causeway currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Minutemen Causeway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Minutemen Causeway pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Minutemen Causeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Minutemen Causeway does offer parking.
Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Minutemen Causeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have a pool?
No, 1720 Minutemen Causeway does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have accessible units?
No, 1720 Minutemen Causeway does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Minutemen Causeway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Minutemen Causeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Minutemen Causeway does not have units with air conditioning.
