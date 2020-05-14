1720 Minutemen Causeway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS ARCHITECTURE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Directly overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways of the Cocoa Beach Country Club, this 2 story home features 2 full master bedroom suites, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs, each with large bathrooms and double closets! Upstairs suite features a private balcony overlooking the golf course! The living and dining areas feature 2 story ceiling heights and beautiful, custom wood floors. The light and bright kitchen has tons of storage, with a breakfast nook and breakfast bar pass through too! All just minutes to the beach, downtown, great restaurants & shopping!