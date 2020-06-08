15 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Rents weekly throughout the rest of the year for $1,400 a week plus 12% tax & cleaning fee. Monthly rate is $3000 May through December and January thru March is $4000/month plus taxes.This is a stunning unit, with an even more stunning view! Newly updated kitchen, Balcony off the master and living room, beautiful view of the ocean! Under the Building parking garage, pool!! Located in downtown Cocoa Beach, walking distance to shops, restaurants & businesses! Cocoa Beach main street has festivals through out the year. Orlando and attractions 1 hour away! Cruise Port Canaveral 8 miles!!!