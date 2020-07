Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This pool home features a total of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and may be ! This home was updated in 2019 and owners have since redecorated 2020. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio overlooking pool . Oversized paved driveway with RV/boat parking. Located just minutes from fishing, boating, cruising & restaurants. 45 minutes to airport. Monthly rental $4200 or can be rented by the week starting at $2135 - $2500.