Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

734 S Grand Hwy

734 Grand Highway · (352) 404-5942
Location

734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL 34711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 734 S Grand Hwy · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
~2/2~S Grand Hwy~Hillside Villas~Spacious End Unit & Close to the Pool! - This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $1400
First Month's Rent: $1400
SORRY…NO PETS & NO SMOKING

~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~

Driving Directions: From Hwy 50 and Hwy 27, head East on Hwy 50 to S Grand Hwy, go 1/2 mile to Hillside on Left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 S Grand Hwy have any available units?
734 S Grand Hwy has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 734 S Grand Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
734 S Grand Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 S Grand Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 734 S Grand Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 734 S Grand Hwy offer parking?
No, 734 S Grand Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 734 S Grand Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 S Grand Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 S Grand Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 734 S Grand Hwy has a pool.
Does 734 S Grand Hwy have accessible units?
No, 734 S Grand Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 734 S Grand Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 S Grand Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 S Grand Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 S Grand Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
