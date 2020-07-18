734 S Grand Hwy

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

~2/2~S Grand Hwy~Hillside Villas~Spacious End Unit & Close to the Pool! - This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $1400

First Month's Rent: $1400

SORRY…NO PETS & NO SMOKING



~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg at 352 404-5942 to view the property ~



Driving Directions: From Hwy 50 and Hwy 27, head East on Hwy 50 to S Grand Hwy, go 1/2 mile to Hillside on Left.



