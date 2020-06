Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access. Pergo floors in the master bedroom with tile in master bath, kitchen and living room. Property will be unfurnished and will be ready for move in July 1st.