2478 Linkwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Tuscany Ridge Clermont Executive Home - Available Now...beautiful executive two story home! Huge home with over 4100 sf living area and plenty of flex rooms? True 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage, home theater room, bonus room and second family room upstairs. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite counter tops, microwave, oversize refrigerator, counter top range, lighted walk-in pantry and under counter lighting. Florida room and an additional screen room plus open patio with picnic table overlooking the private fenced yard. Upstairs enjoy the convenient wet bar for entertaining. Tons of storage areas. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Gorgeous flooring with no carpet. Some furniture included or will remove if not needed. Sorry no pets and no smoking permitted. Lawn care included. Close to main roads, shopping, churches and schools. Owner requests tenant to maintain disposal, dishwasher, Jacuzzi, washer/dryer.



Give Phyllis a call at 352-636-4211 or email EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com for a viewing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3333693)