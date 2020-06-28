All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 2478 Linkwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
2478 Linkwood Avenue
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

2478 Linkwood Avenue

2478 Linkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2478 Linkwood Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711
Lost Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Tuscany Ridge Clermont Executive Home - Available Now...beautiful executive two story home! Huge home with over 4100 sf living area and plenty of flex rooms? True 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage, home theater room, bonus room and second family room upstairs. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite counter tops, microwave, oversize refrigerator, counter top range, lighted walk-in pantry and under counter lighting. Florida room and an additional screen room plus open patio with picnic table overlooking the private fenced yard. Upstairs enjoy the convenient wet bar for entertaining. Tons of storage areas. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Gorgeous flooring with no carpet. Some furniture included or will remove if not needed. Sorry no pets and no smoking permitted. Lawn care included. Close to main roads, shopping, churches and schools. Owner requests tenant to maintain disposal, dishwasher, Jacuzzi, washer/dryer.

Give Phyllis a call at 352-636-4211 or email EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com for a viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3333693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have any available units?
2478 Linkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have?
Some of 2478 Linkwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 Linkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Linkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Linkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2478 Linkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2478 Linkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2478 Linkwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2478 Linkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2478 Linkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2478 Linkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2478 Linkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2478 Linkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College