All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like 4727 PINE LAKE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
4727 PINE LAKE DR
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

4727 PINE LAKE DR

4727 Pine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4727 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL 32068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW * Long term lease option available * Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent! This home has a great, open concept floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with 42'' cabinets, food prep island, granite countertops and matching stainless steel appliances. Master en suite offers a spacious garden tub and separate shower. Ceramic tile floors throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Upstairs loft area can be utilized as an additional bedroom providing a full bathroom and closet space. Screened in patio and fenced in backyard, don't miss out on this gorgeous home! Community pool with a water slide, fitness center and walking trails throughout and convenient location! Resident benefit package: $17.95/mo. Pets considered, no cats. 2 max. Nonrefundable pet fee and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have any available units?
4727 PINE LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
What amenities does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have?
Some of 4727 PINE LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 PINE LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4727 PINE LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 PINE LAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 PINE LAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4727 PINE LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4727 PINE LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4727 PINE LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 4727 PINE LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4727 PINE LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 PINE LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4727 PINE LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FL
Starke, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLKingsland, GASilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach