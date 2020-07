Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN DESIREABLE AZALEA RIDGE. CLOSE TO ST. VINCENTS HOSPITAL, HOME DEPOT, WALMART AND THE NEW EXPRESSWAY. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMENUTY CENTER WITH POOL AND PLAYGROUND. GREAT CLAY COUNTY SCHOOLS. SPLIT BR PLAN. INDOOR LAUNDRY. FLEX ROOM CAN BE USED FOR HOME OFFICE OR KIDS PLAY ROOM. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND SS APPLIANCES. ENNOY THE FENCED BACK YARD AND SCREENED LANAI WITH EXTRA PATIO. ALL LAWN/PEST CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY.