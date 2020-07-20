2976 Quapaw Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome Home! You will absolutely fall in love with this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes from everything you need! This home features an open floor plan with ample space for storage and plenty of room for hosting family and friends! Did we mention that the kitchen even overlooks the fully fenced in back yard?! You'll also love the vaulted ceilings and custom paint and flooring featured throughout. Washer and Dryer (as-is) conveniently located off of the breakfast nook. This home won't last long, so schedule your showing today! Renter's insurance required.