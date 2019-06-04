Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6400 Hawksmoor Drive Orlando, FL 32818 - Deposit $1995. Monthly Rent $1995. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



4 bedroom, 2 story home and a huge lot! Tons of space, a huge screened in patio and private pool area, plenty of parking, 2 car garage, and an enormous bonus room upstairs. Flooring is all tile or wood laminate, no carpet! Don't miss this gorgeous home!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



(RLNE4929491)