Clarcona, FL
6400 Hawksmoor Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

6400 Hawksmoor Drive

6400 Hawksmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Hawksmoor Drive, Clarcona, FL 32818

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6400 Hawksmoor Drive Orlando, FL 32818 - Deposit $1995. Monthly Rent $1995. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

4 bedroom, 2 story home and a huge lot! Tons of space, a huge screened in patio and private pool area, plenty of parking, 2 car garage, and an enormous bonus room upstairs. Flooring is all tile or wood laminate, no carpet! Don't miss this gorgeous home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE4929491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have any available units?
6400 Hawksmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarcona, FL.
What amenities does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have?
Some of 6400 Hawksmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Hawksmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Hawksmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Hawksmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Hawksmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 Hawksmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
