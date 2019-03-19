All apartments in Clarcona
3000 Clarcona Road - 658
3000 Clarcona Road - 658

3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 658 · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 658, Clarcona, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This PRISTINE 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is waiting for you! This unit has new flooring, new paint and new A/C. The open and airy Kitchen includes new countertops, new cabinets and new appliances. Large family/dining combo with a second area that can be an office, den or second family room. Plenty of storage both inside and out. The separate storage shed has shelving and a washer/dryer. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash.

Community is gated, offers a large pool, shuffleboard, BBQ areas and a recreation hall.

Pets are allowed but MUST be under 20 lbs with proof of current vaccinations. A $200 NON-Refundable pet fee and a refundable $200 pet deposit are required prior to move in.

All application fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have any available units?
3000 Clarcona Road - 658 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarcona, FL.
What amenities does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have?
Some of 3000 Clarcona Road - 658's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Clarcona Road - 658 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 offer parking?
No, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 has a pool.
Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have accessible units?
No, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3000 Clarcona Road - 658 has units with air conditioning.
