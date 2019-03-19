3000 Clarcona Road - 658

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This PRISTINE 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is waiting for you! This unit has new flooring, new paint and new A/C. The open and airy Kitchen includes new countertops, new cabinets and new appliances. Large family/dining combo with a second area that can be an office, den or second family room. Plenty of storage both inside and out. The separate storage shed has shelving and a washer/dryer. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash.



Community is gated, offers a large pool, shuffleboard, BBQ areas and a recreation hall.



Pets are allowed but MUST be under 20 lbs with proof of current vaccinations. A $200 NON-Refundable pet fee and a refundable $200 pet deposit are required prior to move in.



All application fees are non-refundable.