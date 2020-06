Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning shuffle board

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a separate dining room open to a large Kitchen. Large family room.



Plenty of storage both inside and out. The separate storage shed has shelving and a washer/dryer. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash.



Community is gated, offers a large pool, shuffleboard, BBQ areas and a recreation hall.



Sorry - NO PETS



All application fees are non-refundable.