3000 Clarcona Rd #811

Amenities

gym pool basketball court some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym pool

Furnished, Single person: BR w/kitchen/LR combo - Property Id: 204294



Close to Disney, Easy access to nearby highways and stores. LG commercial pool of 110,000 ga, 24 hr security gate entrance, neighborhood security patrol.

Quiet area, small yard for garden, heavily treed, shady community.

Amenities include community pool, basketball, Rec Hall, Holiday Activities.

Trash pick-up 6x/week plus Sewer, Water included.

Tenant pays electric AND rent to owner.

Living area is 34' long

Electric Deposit $200 paid to Landlord

Electric Account Stays in Owner's Name per community rules.

A one-time orientation to the community rules/by-laws is required for all tenants to obtain your gate pass.

Must have current driver's license & tag to obtain the front-gate pass if a driver.

EXERCISE LOVERS CHECK THIS OUT:



??Walk or ride your bike to the West Orange Trail??



https://www.orlandodatenightguide.com/2018/02/eat-drink-explore-west-orange-trail/

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204294

Property Id 204294



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5465274)