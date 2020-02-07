All apartments in Clarcona
3000 Clarcona Rd #811
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

3000 Clarcona Rd #811

3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050 · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL 32703

Amenities

gym
pool
basketball court
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
Furnished, Single person: BR w/kitchen/LR combo - Property Id: 204294

Close to Disney, Easy access to nearby highways and stores. LG commercial pool of 110,000 ga, 24 hr security gate entrance, neighborhood security patrol.
Quiet area, small yard for garden, heavily treed, shady community.
Amenities include community pool, basketball, Rec Hall, Holiday Activities.
Trash pick-up 6x/week plus Sewer, Water included.
Tenant pays electric AND rent to owner.
Living area is 34' long
Electric Deposit $200 paid to Landlord
Electric Account Stays in Owner's Name per community rules.
A one-time orientation to the community rules/by-laws is required for all tenants to obtain your gate pass.
Must have current driver's license & tag to obtain the front-gate pass if a driver.
EXERCISE LOVERS CHECK THIS OUT:

??Walk or ride your bike to the West Orange Trail??

https://www.orlandodatenightguide.com/2018/02/eat-drink-explore-west-orange-trail/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204294
Property Id 204294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5465274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have any available units?
3000 Clarcona Rd #811 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarcona, FL.
What amenities does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have?
Some of 3000 Clarcona Rd #811's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Clarcona Rd #811 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarcona.
Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 offer parking?
No, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 has a pool.
Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have accessible units?
No, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Clarcona Rd #811 does not have units with air conditioning.

