Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:44 AM

8232 Nectar Ridge Ct

8232 Nectar Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Nectar Ridge Ct, Citrus Park, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call or text Jan Chrzanowski, Realtor/Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/ Listing Agent for information 813-690-5506

RENT: $1795.00 SECURITY: $1820.00
Lawn & Garbage Services included

Move in ready - now! Come see this darling 3BR/2BA home in a secluded neighborhood of newer homes just off Gunn Hwy near Sickles High School. Laminate flooring in the family room, ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. First to see - first to rent! 2 car garage. Screened patio and fenced backyard.

Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + $125 Tenant Processing Fee, First Month Rent and Security Deposit equal to one month rent + $25.00. $300 non-refundable pet fee if the pet is approved by the owner. Small - medium pet only up to 50 lbs depending on qualifications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have any available units?
8232 Nectar Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have?
Some of 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Nectar Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8232 Nectar Ridge Ct has units with air conditioning.
