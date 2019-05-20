8232 Nectar Ridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Call or text Jan Chrzanowski, Realtor/Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/ Listing Agent for information 813-690-5506



RENT: $1795.00 SECURITY: $1820.00

Lawn & Garbage Services included



Move in ready - now! Come see this darling 3BR/2BA home in a secluded neighborhood of newer homes just off Gunn Hwy near Sickles High School. Laminate flooring in the family room, ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. First to see - first to rent! 2 car garage. Screened patio and fenced backyard.



Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + $125 Tenant Processing Fee, First Month Rent and Security Deposit equal to one month rent + $25.00. $300 non-refundable pet fee if the pet is approved by the owner. Small - medium pet only up to 50 lbs depending on qualifications