7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

(Available NOW!) - CITRUS PARK Northwest Tampa Home Rental "AVERY OAKS" Sub-Division, GATED! FENCED YARD! HARDWOOD LAMINATE ALL OVER NO CARPET! Gorgeous Spacious 1800 SQ FT Home Rental with UPGRADED WASHER/DRYER Inluded! ATTACHED GARAGE! Expansive COVERED PATIO with FENCED YARD Privacy with Spacious Yard and Mature Landscaping! - Excellent Home with intelligent modern material choices and attractive interior ensembles and inviting designs! Formal Dining and Eat In Kitchen! Master Suite with Nature views into Backyard via the Covered Patio with spacious Master Bath including luxurious soaking Garden Tub plus Stand Up Shower, dual sinks and walk in closet! Near to all the best of Northwest Tampa in the Citrus Park area close to Linebaugh, Dale Mabry, Sheldon, Veterans Expressway to Downtown and Beachs, in the Citrus Park/ Carrollwood / Westchase area. AMAZING!