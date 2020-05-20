All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE

7320 Brightwater Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7320 Brightwater Oaks Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Available NOW!) - CITRUS PARK Northwest Tampa Home Rental "AVERY OAKS" Sub-Division, GATED! FENCED YARD! HARDWOOD LAMINATE ALL OVER NO CARPET! Gorgeous Spacious 1800 SQ FT Home Rental with UPGRADED WASHER/DRYER Inluded! ATTACHED GARAGE! Expansive COVERED PATIO with FENCED YARD Privacy with Spacious Yard and Mature Landscaping! - Excellent Home with intelligent modern material choices and attractive interior ensembles and inviting designs! Formal Dining and Eat In Kitchen! Master Suite with Nature views into Backyard via the Covered Patio with spacious Master Bath including luxurious soaking Garden Tub plus Stand Up Shower, dual sinks and walk in closet! Near to all the best of Northwest Tampa in the Citrus Park area close to Linebaugh, Dale Mabry, Sheldon, Veterans Expressway to Downtown and Beachs, in the Citrus Park/ Carrollwood / Westchase area. AMAZING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 BRIGHTWATER OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg