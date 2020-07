Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

First time rental for this home by relocated owners. Very well kept, this home features room count and space hard to find in this area at this rate. Nice appliances including front load washer and dryer, chef sized kitchen, large screened party sized lanai, fenced yard, split plan and an inviting master suite which includes organized walk in closet and jetted tub with separate shower.