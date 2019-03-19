14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

IDEAL LOCATION IN CITRUS PARK. BEAUTIFUL AND SUPER CLEAN,2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BA, loft and 2 car garage TOWN HOME. Generous size Master Suite with balcony overlooking pool. Large walk-in closet and MBA with double vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Spacious loft separates the 2nd BR. Fresh paint, new carpet, & ALL NEW stainless kitchen appliances make it easy for you to call this home since it is "move in" ready. Washer + Dryer (located on 2nd floor) included. Easy access to the Veterans, Movies, Tampa International Airport (TIA), Shopping, Dining & the Beaches, the location is perfect.