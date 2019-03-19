All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

14105 Citrus Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14105 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IDEAL LOCATION IN CITRUS PARK. BEAUTIFUL AND SUPER CLEAN,2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BA, loft and 2 car garage TOWN HOME. Generous size Master Suite with balcony overlooking pool. Large walk-in closet and MBA with double vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Spacious loft separates the 2nd BR. Fresh paint, new carpet, & ALL NEW stainless kitchen appliances make it easy for you to call this home since it is "move in" ready. Washer + Dryer (located on 2nd floor) included. Easy access to the Veterans, Movies, Tampa International Airport (TIA), Shopping, Dining & the Beaches, the location is perfect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have any available units?
14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14105 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 2 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with GaragesCitrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg