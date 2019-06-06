All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 13604 FRIAR PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
13604 FRIAR PLACE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

13604 FRIAR PLACE

13604 Friar Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

13604 Friar Place, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Creekside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home, great location. You will love this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with laminate and tile flooring throughout. The renovated kitchen includes newer appliances, a pantry, hardwood cabinets with pull outs, dovetail soft close drawers and granite countertops. Both bathrooms have been updated. The master bath features dual sinks and a beautiful glassed-in tiled shower. The 2nd bathroom has a tub/shower combo, also displaying stylish tile work. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered screened-in lanai that overlooks a large fenced-in backyard, which includes a utility shed. Like to grill? This nice size covered/screened patio area is ready for your next barbecue. A great house, in a great neighborhood that is close to shopping, Westfield Citrus Park Mall, major highways and a lovely park where you can enjoy a leisurely stroll. This home should be at the top of your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have any available units?
13604 FRIAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have?
Some of 13604 FRIAR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 FRIAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13604 FRIAR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 FRIAR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13604 FRIAR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13604 FRIAR PLACE offers parking.
Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13604 FRIAR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have a pool?
No, 13604 FRIAR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13604 FRIAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 FRIAR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13604 FRIAR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13604 FRIAR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCitrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with GaragesCitrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg