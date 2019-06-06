13604 FRIAR PLACE

Amenities

Great home, great location. You will love this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with laminate and tile flooring throughout. The renovated kitchen includes newer appliances, a pantry, hardwood cabinets with pull outs, dovetail soft close drawers and granite countertops. Both bathrooms have been updated. The master bath features dual sinks and a beautiful glassed-in tiled shower. The 2nd bathroom has a tub/shower combo, also displaying stylish tile work. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered screened-in lanai that overlooks a large fenced-in backyard, which includes a utility shed. Like to grill? This nice size covered/screened patio area is ready for your next barbecue. A great house, in a great neighborhood that is close to shopping, Westfield Citrus Park Mall, major highways and a lovely park where you can enjoy a leisurely stroll. This home should be at the top of your list.