Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE

11235 Madison Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11235 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move In Today! Perfect Location next to the Suncoast Parkway on Linebaugh Ave! Space to spread out in this 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath home with 2 car garage! Living room/ dining room combo and a family room on first level PLUS a bonus room on second level. Master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room on second level. 4th bedroom and a FULL bath on first level. Master suite features enormous walk-in closet, walk-in shower, jetted garden tub and dual sinks. NO carpet, laminate flooring throughout the entire house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
