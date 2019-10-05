11235 MADISON PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move In Today! Perfect Location next to the Suncoast Parkway on Linebaugh Ave! Space to spread out in this 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath home with 2 car garage! Living room/ dining room combo and a family room on first level PLUS a bonus room on second level. Master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room on second level. 4th bedroom and a FULL bath on first level. Master suite features enormous walk-in closet, walk-in shower, jetted garden tub and dual sinks. NO carpet, laminate flooring throughout the entire house!