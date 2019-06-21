Amenities

11013 Indian Oaks Drive Available 07/08/19 3 Bedroom plus Loft! Great Floor plan! 2 Car Garage! High Ceiling - This is a great home featuring granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths. The bright and open eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar, and view to the two story living room. The master suite is on the main level and features a large walk in closet, plus a nice private bath with a large double vanity, garden tub, and separate oversized shower. Nice covered patio overlooking private backyard with no rear neighbors. Highly sought after schools: Sickles High, Sgt. Smith Middle, and Bellamy Elementary. Excellent location with easy access Veteran's Expressway and a short drive to Tampa International Airport, West Park Village of West Chase, Citrus Park Mall, Westshore Business district, and International Plaza. Must See!



