Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD

10219 Westpark Preserve Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10219 Westpark Preserve Blvd, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great newer construction gated community townhome located in the Westchase area of Tampa, just off the Veterans Expressway! This home features an open floor plan, a spacious kitchen with a tiled backsplash, black appliances, pantry closet, and breakfast bar,! In addition it also boasts newer laminate flooring in the living and dining areas, a spacious 1 car garage, volume ceilings throughout, decorative plant shelves, a large screened and covered lanai overlooking a community pond. Upstairs you will find 3 ample sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a utility/laundry closet. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have any available units?
10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
