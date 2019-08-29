10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Great newer construction gated community townhome located in the Westchase area of Tampa, just off the Veterans Expressway! This home features an open floor plan, a spacious kitchen with a tiled backsplash, black appliances, pantry closet, and breakfast bar,! In addition it also boasts newer laminate flooring in the living and dining areas, a spacious 1 car garage, volume ceilings throughout, decorative plant shelves, a large screened and covered lanai overlooking a community pond. Upstairs you will find 3 ample sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a utility/laundry closet. Call today!