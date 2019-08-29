10219 WESTPARK PRESERVE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Great newer construction gated community townhome located in the Westchase area of Tampa, just off the Veterans Expressway! This home features an open floor plan, a spacious kitchen with a tiled backsplash, black appliances, pantry closet, and breakfast bar,! In addition it also boasts newer laminate flooring in the living and dining areas, a spacious 1 car garage, volume ceilings throughout, decorative plant shelves, a large screened and covered lanai overlooking a community pond. Upstairs you will find 3 ample sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a utility/laundry closet. Call today!