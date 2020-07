Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave carpet range refrigerator

This is the home you've been looking for! This home offers a combinations of gleaming tile and plush carpet throughout, crown molding, and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers stylish backslash, traditional white cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The primary bedrooms is connected to the primary bathroom with double vanity sinks. Make this house your home! This house will be move-in ready soon. For more information, contact an Invitation Homes representative or select Apply Now.