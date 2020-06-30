9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unique opportunity to rent this gorgeous, saltwater pool home with accommodations for up to 10. It is like two homes in one connected by a common interior sitting area. Beautifully decorated and equipped with all the modern conveniences of home. With 7 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, multiple families can vacation together without feeling cramped. The home sits on a saltwater canal and you are welcome to bring along your boat. A dock with davits is found at the rear. Not uncommon to see a manatee pass. Spacious home with 5672 sq ft of living space. A place designed for rest and relaxation. Two fully functional kitchens, two dining areas and two living areas. Poker table for the sharks in the crowd. The pool area is open with plenty of room to sun bathe and plenty of covered shad area. Fire up the BBQ, inflate the rafts and let the margaritas flow. This is a saltwater pool home and has a heating option for pool and spa. Pool overlooks the canal. Throw out the pole or bring the boat for a great trip out to the Gulf or Harbor. Plenty of options right at home. Located in the South Gulf Cove community. Home can be rented for a minimum stay of 3 nights. Cleaning fee and sales tax of 12% for all rentals less than 6 months. Please call for availability.