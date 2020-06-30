All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE

9458 Snapper Circle · (941) 468-1964
Location

9458 Snapper Circle, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 5672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unique opportunity to rent this gorgeous, saltwater pool home with accommodations for up to 10. It is like two homes in one connected by a common interior sitting area. Beautifully decorated and equipped with all the modern conveniences of home. With 7 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, multiple families can vacation together without feeling cramped. The home sits on a saltwater canal and you are welcome to bring along your boat. A dock with davits is found at the rear. Not uncommon to see a manatee pass. Spacious home with 5672 sq ft of living space. A place designed for rest and relaxation. Two fully functional kitchens, two dining areas and two living areas. Poker table for the sharks in the crowd. The pool area is open with plenty of room to sun bathe and plenty of covered shad area. Fire up the BBQ, inflate the rafts and let the margaritas flow. This is a saltwater pool home and has a heating option for pool and spa. Pool overlooks the canal. Throw out the pole or bring the boat for a great trip out to the Gulf or Harbor. Plenty of options right at home. Located in the South Gulf Cove community. Home can be rented for a minimum stay of 3 nights. Cleaning fee and sales tax of 12% for all rentals less than 6 months. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have any available units?
9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have?
Some of 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9458 SNAPPER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
