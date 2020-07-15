7485 FORKLAND STREET

Amenities
Rented 10/1/20 - 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. This very cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in East Englewood. Spacious open floor plan features a large living room with the kitchen and formal dining room opening up to the Florida room. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master suite offers a queen bed and walk-in shower in the bathroom. The second bedroom has twin beds. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Relax on the screened-in, covered lanai overlooking the over-sized, fenced back yard. Convenient to shopping, golf courses, boating, and the beaches on Manasota Key and Boca Grande. Come Enjoy Paradise! Wi-fi internet included.