7485 FORKLAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Rented 10/1/20 - 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. This very cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in East Englewood. Spacious open floor plan features a large living room with the kitchen and formal dining room opening up to the Florida room. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master suite offers a queen bed and walk-in shower in the bathroom. The second bedroom has twin beds. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Relax on the screened-in, covered lanai overlooking the over-sized, fenced back yard. Convenient to shopping, golf courses, boating, and the beaches on Manasota Key and Boca Grande. Come Enjoy Paradise! Wi-fi internet included.