7485 FORKLAND STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

7485 FORKLAND STREET

7485 Forkland Street · (941) 815-3237
Location

7485 Forkland Street, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Rented 10/1/20 - 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. This very cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in East Englewood. Spacious open floor plan features a large living room with the kitchen and formal dining room opening up to the Florida room. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master suite offers a queen bed and walk-in shower in the bathroom. The second bedroom has twin beds. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Relax on the screened-in, covered lanai overlooking the over-sized, fenced back yard. Convenient to shopping, golf courses, boating, and the beaches on Manasota Key and Boca Grande. Come Enjoy Paradise! Wi-fi internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have any available units?
7485 FORKLAND STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have?
Some of 7485 FORKLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7485 FORKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7485 FORKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7485 FORKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7485 FORKLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 7485 FORKLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7485 FORKLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 7485 FORKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 7485 FORKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7485 FORKLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7485 FORKLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7485 FORKLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
