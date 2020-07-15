5000 GASPARILLA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Enjoy the luxury of secluded beach front living at the Boca Grande Club. Tastefully, fully furnished one bedroom, split bathroom with walk-in

shower unit. King size bed in master bedroom with queen pullout couch in living room. Kitchen fully equipped or walk next door to the outside

tiki bar and/or enjoy a delicious dining experience in the main clubhouse. As a guest you become a temporary member of the Boca Grande

Club and can access many of the club amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pools, and golf cart rentals Enjoy having your lounge

chair and umbrella set up on the beach. Towels are provided at both the pool and beach. This is a private, gated, fully secured property that

you will be sure to please. (3 night minimum considered, if available)