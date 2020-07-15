All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
5000 GASPARILLA ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

5000 GASPARILLA ROAD

5000 Gasparilla Road · (813) 839-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5000 Gasparilla Road, Charlotte County, FL 33946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Enjoy the luxury of secluded beach front living at the Boca Grande Club. Tastefully, fully furnished one bedroom, split bathroom with walk-in
shower unit. King size bed in master bedroom with queen pullout couch in living room. Kitchen fully equipped or walk next door to the outside
tiki bar and/or enjoy a delicious dining experience in the main clubhouse. As a guest you become a temporary member of the Boca Grande
Club and can access many of the club amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pools, and golf cart rentals Enjoy having your lounge
chair and umbrella set up on the beach. Towels are provided at both the pool and beach. This is a private, gated, fully secured property that
you will be sure to please. (3 night minimum considered, if available)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have any available units?
5000 GASPARILLA ROAD has a unit available for $2,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have?
Some of 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5000 GASPARILLA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD offer parking?
No, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD has a pool.
Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5000 GASPARILLA ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity