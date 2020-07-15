5000 GASPARILLA ROAD

Amenities
Enjoy the luxury of secluded beach front living at the Boca Grande Club. Tastefully, fully furnished one bedroom, split bathroom with walk-in
shower unit. King size bed in master bedroom with queen pullout couch in living room. Kitchen fully equipped or walk next door to the outside
tiki bar and/or enjoy a delicious dining experience in the main clubhouse. As a guest you become a temporary member of the Boca Grande
Club and can access many of the club amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pools, and golf cart rentals Enjoy having your lounge
chair and umbrella set up on the beach. Towels are provided at both the pool and beach. This is a private, gated, fully secured property that
you will be sure to please. (3 night minimum considered, if available)