14195 BRISK AVENUE

Vacation in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage Pool Home centrally located and close to shopping, the many area restaurants, close proximity to the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Park.



Home has the open Florida Style floor plan. Kitchen has Solid Surface counters with Bar Stools. Refrigerator, Stove, Over the hood Microwave oven, Dishwasher, Toaster oven, coffee maker and much more. Kitchen is fully stocked with Dishes, pots, pans, silverware, glass ware.



Dining Room has a Rectangular Table with 6 Chairs for formal dining. Living room has Leather sofa, loveseat, large flat screen HD Television.



Master bedroom has a Kings Size Bed and comes with a large Flat Screen HD Television mounted on the wall. Master Bathroom has a walk in shower. Guest Bedroom 1 has a Full size bed and Guest Bedroom 2 has a Full size bed. Guest Bath comes with Tub/Shower combo. Plenty of spare linens and towels.