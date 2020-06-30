All apartments in Charlotte County
14195 BRISK AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

14195 BRISK AVENUE

14195 Brisk Avenue · (941) 875-9060
Location

14195 Brisk Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 33953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacation in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage Pool Home centrally located and close to shopping, the many area restaurants, close proximity to the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Park.

Home has the open Florida Style floor plan. Kitchen has Solid Surface counters with Bar Stools. Refrigerator, Stove, Over the hood Microwave oven, Dishwasher, Toaster oven, coffee maker and much more. Kitchen is fully stocked with Dishes, pots, pans, silverware, glass ware.

Dining Room has a Rectangular Table with 6 Chairs for formal dining. Living room has Leather sofa, loveseat, large flat screen HD Television.

Master bedroom has a Kings Size Bed and comes with a large Flat Screen HD Television mounted on the wall. Master Bathroom has a walk in shower. Guest Bedroom 1 has a Full size bed and Guest Bedroom 2 has a Full size bed. Guest Bath comes with Tub/Shower combo. Plenty of spare linens and towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have any available units?
14195 BRISK AVENUE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have?
Some of 14195 BRISK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14195 BRISK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14195 BRISK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14195 BRISK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14195 BRISK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14195 BRISK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14195 BRISK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 14195 BRISK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14195 BRISK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14195 BRISK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14195 BRISK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14195 BRISK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
