1258 Saxony Cir
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

1258 Saxony Cir

1258 Saxony Cir · (904) 517-5939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1258 Saxony Cir, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Receive an $150 Target gift card when you lease by 4/15! Your first full month's rent is FREE when you sign a two year lease!!

This gorgeous brand new construction home features vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), an open concept living space, and sliding glass doors leading to a covered back porch. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a breakfast bar! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable deposit. The application is FREE until 4/15, hurry and apply online today!

When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health. We highly suggest you wear gloves during any showing.

If you are interested in this home, please schedule a tour under 1256 Saxon Circle.

*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.

Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Saxony Cir have any available units?
1258 Saxony Cir has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1258 Saxony Cir have?
Some of 1258 Saxony Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Saxony Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Saxony Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Saxony Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Saxony Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 1258 Saxony Cir offer parking?
No, 1258 Saxony Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1258 Saxony Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Saxony Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Saxony Cir have a pool?
No, 1258 Saxony Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Saxony Cir have accessible units?
No, 1258 Saxony Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Saxony Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 Saxony Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 Saxony Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1258 Saxony Cir has units with air conditioning.
