1258 Saxony Cir

This gorgeous brand new construction home features vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), an open concept living space, and sliding glass doors leading to a covered back porch. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a breakfast bar! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable deposit. The application is FREE until 4/15, hurry and apply online today!



*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.



Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.



