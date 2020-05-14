All apartments in Casselberry
955 Northern Dancer Way

955 Northern Dancer Way · No Longer Available
Location

955 Northern Dancer Way, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bb57ed0fa ----
AVAILABLE MAY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This great two bedroom condo is located in the gated community of Hunters Chase near the entrance into Deer Run in Casselberry convenient to shopping, dining and Seminole County schools. It includes a spacious open floor plan with large living room, fireplace, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, big master suite with large closet space, over sized second bedroom with full bath, screened patio with extra outdoor storage, private parking and community pool.

At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Northern Dancer Way have any available units?
955 Northern Dancer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Northern Dancer Way have?
Some of 955 Northern Dancer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Northern Dancer Way currently offering any rent specials?
955 Northern Dancer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Northern Dancer Way pet-friendly?
No, 955 Northern Dancer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 955 Northern Dancer Way offer parking?
Yes, 955 Northern Dancer Way offers parking.
Does 955 Northern Dancer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Northern Dancer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Northern Dancer Way have a pool?
Yes, 955 Northern Dancer Way has a pool.
Does 955 Northern Dancer Way have accessible units?
No, 955 Northern Dancer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Northern Dancer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Northern Dancer Way does not have units with dishwashers.

