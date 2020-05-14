955 Northern Dancer Way

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance parking pool fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bb57ed0fa ----

AVAILABLE MAY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This great two bedroom condo is located in the gated community of Hunters Chase near the entrance into Deer Run in Casselberry convenient to shopping, dining and Seminole County schools. It includes a spacious open floor plan with large living room, fireplace, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, big master suite with large closet space, over sized second bedroom with full bath, screened patio with extra outdoor storage, private parking and community pool.



At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.