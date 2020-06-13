All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:47 PM

695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE

695 Winter Park Drive · (407) 383-3337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available this minute…. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator. Spacious living room, inside utility (washer & dryer are included), split bedroom floor plan, privacy fenced back yard and storage shed attached to the carport area to accommodate your yard equipment. No utilities are included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control. No pets and no smoking are permitted. Qualifications: Your combined income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent (1200.00 per month x 3). Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. Your debts should not be more than 50% of your net combined income. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Pets are not permitted and no smoking inside the residence. Walk through video link https://youtu.be/KW42HSMUrpA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
