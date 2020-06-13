695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available this minute…. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator. Spacious living room, inside utility (washer & dryer are included), split bedroom floor plan, privacy fenced back yard and storage shed attached to the carport area to accommodate your yard equipment. No utilities are included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control. No pets and no smoking are permitted. Qualifications: Your combined income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent (1200.00 per month x 3). Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. Your debts should not be more than 50% of your net combined income. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Pets are not permitted and no smoking inside the residence. Walk through video link https://youtu.be/KW42HSMUrpA