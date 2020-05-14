548 Cascade Cir.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e03b4e9070 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This big two bedroom single level condo is located in a quiet community right off 436 in Casselberry within walking distance to shopping and dining. It includes a large open living space, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets, two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and a private fenced courtyard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.