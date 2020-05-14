All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 548 Cascade Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
548 Cascade Cir.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

548 Cascade Cir.

548 Cascade Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

548 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
courtyard
online portal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e03b4e9070 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This big two bedroom single level condo is located in a quiet community right off 436 in Casselberry within walking distance to shopping and dining. It includes a large open living space, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets, two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and a private fenced courtyard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Cascade Cir. have any available units?
548 Cascade Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 Cascade Cir. have?
Some of 548 Cascade Cir.'s amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Cascade Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
548 Cascade Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Cascade Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 548 Cascade Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 548 Cascade Cir. offer parking?
No, 548 Cascade Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 548 Cascade Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Cascade Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Cascade Cir. have a pool?
No, 548 Cascade Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 548 Cascade Cir. have accessible units?
No, 548 Cascade Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Cascade Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Cascade Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with PoolsCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College