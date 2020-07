Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home in Casselberry - Nice spacious 3/2 with fire place, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer hook ups, 2 car garage,close to shopping and schools. New range and microwave.New flooring and fresh paint. Give us a call to schedule an appointment to see this home.



No Pets Allowed



