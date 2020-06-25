All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated May 14 2019

1004 Wolf Trail

1004 Wolf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Wolf Trail, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking to SAVE THOUSANDS on your next home purchase? Well look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. Here is the opportunity to own this FULLY RENOVATED block style home located in Seminole county! Perfect for a first-time buyer! This home features a split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths + bonus room. The kitchen and bathrooms were renovated to a stylish touch! The kitchen being the main focal point of this home, featuring granite counter tops, tiled back splash and sleek appliances. There is a large bonus room that could be used for a variety of different purposes. The backyard is fully fenced for children and pets to roam freely. Located in top rated schoolsGÇÖ zones and just minutes to 17/92 and 434. Convenient to shopping and major roadways. Scheduled your private showing today before its too late!

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Wolf Trail have any available units?
1004 Wolf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 1004 Wolf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Wolf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Wolf Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Wolf Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Wolf Trail offer parking?
No, 1004 Wolf Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Wolf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Wolf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Wolf Trail have a pool?
No, 1004 Wolf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Wolf Trail have accessible units?
No, 1004 Wolf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Wolf Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Wolf Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Wolf Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Wolf Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
