1004 Wolf Trail

Are you looking to SAVE THOUSANDS on your next home purchase? Well look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. Here is the opportunity to own this FULLY RENOVATED block style home located in Seminole county! Perfect for a first-time buyer! This home features a split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths + bonus room. The kitchen and bathrooms were renovated to a stylish touch! The kitchen being the main focal point of this home, featuring granite counter tops, tiled back splash and sleek appliances. There is a large bonus room that could be used for a variety of different purposes. The backyard is fully fenced for children and pets to roam freely. Located in top rated schoolsGÇÖ zones and just minutes to 17/92 and 434. Convenient to shopping and major roadways. Scheduled your private showing today before its too late!



Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC



