Carrollwood, FL
5633 Paddock Trail Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

5633 Paddock Trail Dr

5633 Paddock Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Paddock Trail Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in Ready Carrollwood Home in Paddock Trail Subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house offers New Flooring throughout with the main part of the house having gorgeous vinyl plank flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Great floorplan with living, dining and family rooms. Large open kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets including breakfast bar and dinette area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bath with dual vanities and large shower and enclosed toilet. The 2 bedrooms feature a walk in closet also. Home has a large covered patio and fenced in yard. This house has much to offer and is available now for viewing. Contact us today to apply for lease.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have any available units?
5633 Paddock Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have?
Some of 5633 Paddock Trail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Paddock Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Paddock Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Paddock Trail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5633 Paddock Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5633 Paddock Trail Dr has units with air conditioning.

