5633 Paddock Trail Dr

Move in Ready Carrollwood Home in Paddock Trail Subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house offers New Flooring throughout with the main part of the house having gorgeous vinyl plank flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Great floorplan with living, dining and family rooms. Large open kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets including breakfast bar and dinette area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bath with dual vanities and large shower and enclosed toilet. The 2 bedrooms feature a walk in closet also. Home has a large covered patio and fenced in yard. This house has much to offer and is available now for viewing. Contact us today to apply for lease.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee per Household After Acceptance.