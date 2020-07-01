5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

GREAT CONDO IN A BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! Located on the first floor with 3BR/2BA and so many upgrades you won't believe you eyes! The unit with an open floor plan, crown molding, new carpeting, wood blinds, very generous sized rooms and … did I mention upgrades?? The living areas, Kitchen, Dining Room and Great Room, are definitely what you've been looking for and so hoping to find!! The Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite counters, beautiful fixtures thru-out, tile flooring and stunning appliances. It is no doubt a chef's dream! The GRAND Master Bedroom suite, private and secluded, with a very large walk-in closet also includes another spacious closet included. An oversized Bath with granite counters, outstanding shower and fixtures are really so impressive. Tucked away on the opposite side of this surprising condominium are two additional king-sized bedrooms with another beautiful sizable bathroom -- this one includes a spectacular garden tub and shower. Within the community is a beautiful pool, a fitness center with weights, a clubhouse available for rentals with a kitchen for event preparations. The location of the Pinnacle at Carrollwood is within minutes to Veterans Expressway, top rated schools and Tampa International Airport. A QUIET PEACEFUL COMMUNITY! AND A BEAUTIFUL CONDOMINIUM! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!!!