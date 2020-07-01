All apartments in Carrollwood
5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

5618 Pinnacle Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
GREAT CONDO IN A BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! Located on the first floor with 3BR/2BA and so many upgrades you won't believe you eyes! The unit with an open floor plan, crown molding, new carpeting, wood blinds, very generous sized rooms and … did I mention upgrades?? The living areas, Kitchen, Dining Room and Great Room, are definitely what you've been looking for and so hoping to find!! The Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite counters, beautiful fixtures thru-out, tile flooring and stunning appliances. It is no doubt a chef's dream! The GRAND Master Bedroom suite, private and secluded, with a very large walk-in closet also includes another spacious closet included. An oversized Bath with granite counters, outstanding shower and fixtures are really so impressive. Tucked away on the opposite side of this surprising condominium are two additional king-sized bedrooms with another beautiful sizable bathroom -- this one includes a spectacular garden tub and shower. Within the community is a beautiful pool, a fitness center with weights, a clubhouse available for rentals with a kitchen for event preparations. The location of the Pinnacle at Carrollwood is within minutes to Veterans Expressway, top rated schools and Tampa International Airport. A QUIET PEACEFUL COMMUNITY! AND A BEAUTIFUL CONDOMINIUM! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have any available units?
5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have?
Some of 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5618 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

