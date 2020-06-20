5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1,



Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.



5610 Pinnacle Cr, #101

Tampa, FL 33624



Terms:



-$1250.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,250.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Second HOA application approval needed



-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-1200 Square Feet

- Washer and Dryer connection inside the Unit



Utilities Included in Rent:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets). Subject to HOA approval

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



If you have any question please call us at 1(813) 412-8156 or Emal: 5610-pinnacle-heights-cir@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE4321544)