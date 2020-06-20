All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101

5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101 · (813) 412-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1,

Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.

5610 Pinnacle Cr, #101
Tampa, FL 33624

Terms:

-$1250.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,250.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Second HOA application approval needed

-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1200 Square Feet
- Washer and Dryer connection inside the Unit

Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets). Subject to HOA approval
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

If you have any question please call us at 1(813) 412-8156 or Emal: 5610-pinnacle-heights-cir@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE4321544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have any available units?
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have?
Some of 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 offer parking?
No, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 does not offer parking.
Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have a pool?
No, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have accessible units?
No, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity