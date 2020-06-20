5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101

Amenities
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1,
Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
5610 Pinnacle Cr, #101
Tampa, FL 33624
Terms:
-$1250.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,250.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Second HOA application approval needed
-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1200 Square Feet
- Washer and Dryer connection inside the Unit
Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets). Subject to HOA approval
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
If you have any question please call us at 1(813) 412-8156 or Emal: 5610-pinnacle-heights-cir@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE4321544)