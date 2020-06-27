4526 Southampton Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

RENT: $1350.00 SECURITY: $1375.00

Lawn, water & garbage included



Rare find! 2BR/2BA ONE STORY townhome in desirable, gated, Carrollwood Village Chase. Newer carpet and neutrally painted. Wide open great room with a separate, formal dining room. Brightly lighted updated kitchen with lots of cabinets. Large screened patio looks out to a quiet, tree-shaded pond. Washer/dryer included. Community pool. 1 covered parking space - additional guest parking available. Shopping and entertainment nearby. Don't wait to see this or it will be gone!



Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + first month's rent due with application. $125 Tenant Processing Fee and Security Deposit equal to one month rent + $25.00 due at move in.