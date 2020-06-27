All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

4526 Southampton Ct

4526 Southampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

4526 Southampton Court, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
RENT: $1350.00 SECURITY: $1375.00
Lawn, water & garbage included

Rare find! 2BR/2BA ONE STORY townhome in desirable, gated, Carrollwood Village Chase. Newer carpet and neutrally painted. Wide open great room with a separate, formal dining room. Brightly lighted updated kitchen with lots of cabinets. Large screened patio looks out to a quiet, tree-shaded pond. Washer/dryer included. Community pool. 1 covered parking space - additional guest parking available. Shopping and entertainment nearby. Don't wait to see this or it will be gone!

Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + first month's rent due with application. $125 Tenant Processing Fee and Security Deposit equal to one month rent + $25.00 due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 Southampton Ct have any available units?
4526 Southampton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4526 Southampton Ct have?
Some of 4526 Southampton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 Southampton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4526 Southampton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 Southampton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4526 Southampton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4526 Southampton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4526 Southampton Ct offers parking.
Does 4526 Southampton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4526 Southampton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 Southampton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4526 Southampton Ct has a pool.
Does 4526 Southampton Ct have accessible units?
No, 4526 Southampton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 Southampton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4526 Southampton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4526 Southampton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4526 Southampton Ct has units with air conditioning.
