4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Check out this newly updated condo available July 6th! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in the gated community of The Landings of Tampa in Greater Carrollwood has newer carpet throughout with new flooring in the kitchen/bathroom and new paint throughout. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an additional small closet for more storage. This third-floor condo unit has great water views on the enclosed porch. The Gated Community features two beautiful fountain lakes, clubhouse, pool and Jacuzzi, fitness center, sand volleyball court, two tennis courts, picnic tables, and valet trash. Great location, conveniently located close to Dale Mabry Hwy, Gunn Hwy, Veterans Expressway, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Two Applications Required: 1) Background/Credit Check; 2) HOA Application. Pet-friendly on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score 580, no felonies, and no evictions.