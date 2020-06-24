All apartments in Carrollwood
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:03 AM

4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT

4211 Chatham Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Chatham Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Check out this newly updated condo available July 6th! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in the gated community of The Landings of Tampa in Greater Carrollwood has newer carpet throughout with new flooring in the kitchen/bathroom and new paint throughout. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an additional small closet for more storage. This third-floor condo unit has great water views on the enclosed porch. The Gated Community features two beautiful fountain lakes, clubhouse, pool and Jacuzzi, fitness center, sand volleyball court, two tennis courts, picnic tables, and valet trash. Great location, conveniently located close to Dale Mabry Hwy, Gunn Hwy, Veterans Expressway, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Two Applications Required: 1) Background/Credit Check; 2) HOA Application. Pet-friendly on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score 580, no felonies, and no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have any available units?
4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have?
Some of 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
