4124 McTavish Pl

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

-

MOVE-IN SPECIAL- $200 OFF THE FIRST 6 MONTHS RENT AND $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT!



Incredible location. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. It is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome and available for move in now. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. Too many details to list here. Come and see! Rent will be $1195 for the first 6 months!- 7th month rent credit ends, Rent will be $1395 starting in the 7th month. Offer good only with approved credit



