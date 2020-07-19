All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 4124 McTavish Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4124 McTavish Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 McTavish Pl

4124 Mctavish Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4124 Mctavish Pl, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
MOVE-IN SPECIAL- $200 OFF THE FIRST 6 MONTHS RENT AND $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT!

Incredible location. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. It is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome and available for move in now. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. Too many details to list here. Come and see! Rent will be $1195 for the first 6 months!- 7th month rent credit ends, Rent will be $1395 starting in the 7th month. Offer good only with approved credit

Call to see this home today! 813-947-9714

The application is online at Valenciarealtypm.com

(RLNE4615998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 McTavish Pl have any available units?
4124 McTavish Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
Is 4124 McTavish Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4124 McTavish Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 McTavish Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 McTavish Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4124 McTavish Pl offer parking?
No, 4124 McTavish Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4124 McTavish Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 McTavish Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 McTavish Pl have a pool?
No, 4124 McTavish Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4124 McTavish Pl have accessible units?
No, 4124 McTavish Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 McTavish Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 McTavish Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 McTavish Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 McTavish Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with BalconiesCarrollwood Apartments with Gyms
Carrollwood Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FL
Westchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa