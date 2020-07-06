4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT

Amenities

This GATED community located in Carrollwood offers this 2nd floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo. The unit features an UPDATED KITCHEN complete w/

beautiful cabinets, GRANITE counters, stone tile back splash, ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES, a closet pantry & overlooks the living/ dining room

space. The living/ dining room area is bright & spacious w/ newer carpet. The split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy. The master suite

features a WALK-IN CLOSET and UPDATED BATHROOM to include new vanity & WALK-IN SHOWER. The 2nd bedroom also features a WALK-IN

CLOSET. The 2nd bathroom has a tub/shower combo and generously sized vanity. The SCREENED PATIO offers a place to relax and also some

storage space. ** AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN ** Owner prefers no pets but may be willing to consider ONE SMALL pet.