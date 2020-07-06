All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT

4115 Chatham Oak Court · (813) 451-1334
Location

4115 Chatham Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This GATED community located in Carrollwood offers this 2nd floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo. The unit features an UPDATED KITCHEN complete w/
beautiful cabinets, GRANITE counters, stone tile back splash, ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES, a closet pantry & overlooks the living/ dining room
space. The living/ dining room area is bright & spacious w/ newer carpet. The split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy. The master suite
features a WALK-IN CLOSET and UPDATED BATHROOM to include new vanity & WALK-IN SHOWER. The 2nd bedroom also features a WALK-IN
CLOSET. The 2nd bathroom has a tub/shower combo and generously sized vanity. The SCREENED PATIO offers a place to relax and also some
storage space. ** AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN ** Owner prefers no pets but may be willing to consider ONE SMALL pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have any available units?
4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have?
Some of 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
