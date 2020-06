Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar ice maker microwave range refrigerator

Walk to it all! Amazing 1200 sq ft townhome offering fantastic living space with patio! Restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more .... Skip to Bayshore Boulevard and downtown! Sizzling wood plank flooring throughout! Custom high end designer light fixtures throughout. nice shades to dim the lighting for those intimate evenings! Sensational living room with flat screen tv! this will not last long, this is the st andrews townhomes great location



call the call center number before calling the agent