All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 4102 Tartan Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4102 Tartan Pl
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4102 Tartan Pl

4102 Tartan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4102 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOWNHOME FOR RENT BY OWNER - Property Id: 153663

call me at 7273006744 if you have any questions

A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153663p
Property Id 153663

(RLNE5133354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Tartan Pl have any available units?
4102 Tartan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4102 Tartan Pl have?
Some of 4102 Tartan Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Tartan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Tartan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Tartan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 Tartan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4102 Tartan Pl offer parking?
No, 4102 Tartan Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Tartan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 Tartan Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Tartan Pl have a pool?
No, 4102 Tartan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Tartan Pl have accessible units?
No, 4102 Tartan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Tartan Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 Tartan Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 Tartan Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 Tartan Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa