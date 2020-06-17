All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 10406 RECLINATA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
10406 RECLINATA LANE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

10406 RECLINATA LANE

10406 Reclinata Lane · (813) 802-8519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Carrollwood executive home 

Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees. Its a large spacious home in old carrollwood. This home is right off dale mabury hwy and is in a great location. The home has a pool, fridge, stove, stainless steel fridge and stove. BRAND NEW AC UNIT
As you walk into the home you are welcomed by a dinning room and a large living area. scaling behind the living room is another very large room that has plenty of space. The backdoor in the room leads out to a huge fenced yard with a pool sitting in the middle. This home is great for cookouts or parties. In the front of the home you have a covered carport as well as several storage areas. This home is located in the highly desirable Carrollwood area.

10406 reclinata lane tampa, fl 33618 

-carrollwood
-old carrollwood
-ski lake 
-executive home 
-mature oaks 
-large lot 
-ranch style home 
-large executive home
-ski lake carroll
-lake carroll beach park
-sandy beach front 
-lake access to ski lake carroll
-access to lake carroll beachfront park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have any available units?
10406 RECLINATA LANE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have?
Some of 10406 RECLINATA LANE's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10406 RECLINATA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10406 RECLINATA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406 RECLINATA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10406 RECLINATA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10406 RECLINATA LANE does offer parking.
Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10406 RECLINATA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10406 RECLINATA LANE has a pool.
Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have accessible units?
No, 10406 RECLINATA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10406 RECLINATA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10406 RECLINATA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10406 RECLINATA LANE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10406 RECLINATA LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity