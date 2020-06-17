Amenities
Carrollwood executive home
Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees. Its a large spacious home in old carrollwood. This home is right off dale mabury hwy and is in a great location. The home has a pool, fridge, stove, stainless steel fridge and stove. BRAND NEW AC UNIT
As you walk into the home you are welcomed by a dinning room and a large living area. scaling behind the living room is another very large room that has plenty of space. The backdoor in the room leads out to a huge fenced yard with a pool sitting in the middle. This home is great for cookouts or parties. In the front of the home you have a covered carport as well as several storage areas. This home is located in the highly desirable Carrollwood area.
10406 reclinata lane tampa, fl 33618
-carrollwood
-old carrollwood
-ski lake
-executive home
-mature oaks
-large lot
-ranch style home
-large executive home
-ski lake carroll
-lake carroll beach park
-sandy beach front
-lake access to ski lake carroll
-access to lake carroll beachfront park