10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Spacious 3BR/2BA first floor condo in Grand Olde Carrollwood. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great first floor 3BR/2BA condo in Carrollwood. Condo features: split bedroom floorplan, ceramic flooring throughout, outside storage closet screened patio with views of the pond and one covered parking space. Enter into condo foyer then into spacious living/dining room combo. On one side is a large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with large counter top and private toilet with tub. On other side of condo you will find two guest rooms with a guest bath in between with tub. Large kitchen features tons of cabinet and counter space, pantry and laundry closet with washer/dryer. Great Carrollwood community close to N. Dale Mabry Hwy, restaurants, schools and walking distance to Publix. Community features pool, clubhouse and tennis court. Call now to view this great condo.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1729040?accessKey=5e12



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5669778)