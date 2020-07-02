All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234

10368 Carrollwood Lane · No Longer Available
Carrollwood
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

10368 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 3BR/2BA first floor condo in Grand Olde Carrollwood. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great first floor 3BR/2BA condo in Carrollwood. Condo features: split bedroom floorplan, ceramic flooring throughout, outside storage closet screened patio with views of the pond and one covered parking space. Enter into condo foyer then into spacious living/dining room combo. On one side is a large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with large counter top and private toilet with tub. On other side of condo you will find two guest rooms with a guest bath in between with tub. Large kitchen features tons of cabinet and counter space, pantry and laundry closet with washer/dryer. Great Carrollwood community close to N. Dale Mabry Hwy, restaurants, schools and walking distance to Publix. Community features pool, clubhouse and tennis court. Call now to view this great condo.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1729040?accessKey=5e12

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have any available units?
10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have?
Some of 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 currently offering any rent specials?
10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 is pet friendly.
Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 offer parking?
Yes, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 offers parking.
Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have a pool?
Yes, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 has a pool.
Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have accessible units?
No, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 does not have accessible units.
Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10368 Carrollwood Ln APT 234 does not have units with air conditioning.

